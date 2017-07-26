Rams Rookies Hit Training Camp Wednesday

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Rams’ 21 rookies are scheduled to report to training camp at the University of California, Irvine Wednesday, two days before the team’s veterans.
The Rams rookie class consists of eight drafted players and 13 undrafted free agents. The Rams first choice in April’s draft was tight end Gerald Everett from South Alabama, the 44th overall selection.
The Rams did not have a first-round choice because of the 2016 trade with the Tennessee Titans, when they acquired the overall No. 1 choice in that year’s draft, which they used to select quarterback Jared Goff.
The undrafted free agents include former USC running back Justin Davis, who rushed for 902 yards for the Trojans as a junior in 2015. He started the first six games of 2016, twice rushing for more than 100 yards, then suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for three games. He returned as a starter for USC’s 52-49 Rose Bowl Game victory over Penn State.
The entire team will conduct its first practice Saturday, which is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be open to the public. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is $14, $10 if purchased in advance here.
