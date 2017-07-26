Justin Bieber Involved In Accident With Photographer

July 26, 2017 11:11 PM
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Police say a member of the paparazzi was struck by a car driven by Justin Bieber on Wilshire Boulevard near Hamilton Drive Wednesday night.

The accident happened at around 9:30 near the Saban Theater involving a Ram pickup truck owned by the pop star.

Police say the photographer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

Moments later Bieber got out of his vehicle and was seen consoling the man and cooperating with police. Bieber had reportedly just come from a church event.

Police are still investigating the accident to see if any charges will be filed.

The paparazzo is expected to be Okay.

