Justin Bieber Involved In Accident With Photographer

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Police say a member of the paparazzi was struck by a car driven by Justin Bieber on Wilshire Boulevard near Hamilton Drive Wednesday night.
The accident happened at around 9:30 near the Saban Theater involving a Ram pickup truck owned by the pop star.
Police say the photographer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.
Moments later Bieber got out of his vehicle and was seen consoling the man and cooperating with police. Bieber had reportedly just come from a church event.
Police are still investigating the accident to see if any charges will be filed.
The paparazzo is expected to be Okay.
One Comment