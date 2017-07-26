Mayweather-McGregor Fight To Be Shown In Movie Theaters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A unique viewing experience is being offered for the epic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.
The broadcast shown in movie theaters live on August 26 will be the the same as the Showtime pay-per-view telecast – the only difference is that it will cost the viewer reportedly anywhere from $15-$40 to see it in theaters, as opposed to paying $99.95 price for the high-definition pay-per-view feed.
Mayweather Promotions partnered with Fathom Events which made this special viewing experience possible.
“The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger-than-life event than on the big screen?” Mayweather said in an interview with Bleacher Report.
“We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago, and it was a huge success. But this event is on a different level, and I’m so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss.”
Click here for a list of participating theaters near you.
