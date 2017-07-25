Toddler Accidentally Hit, Killed In Fontana Driveway, Police Say

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was accidentally struck and killed by an SUV that was backing out of the driveway of a Fontana home Tuesday morning.
At about 10:20 a.m., a family member was backing a Ford Expedition out of a driveway in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive when the SUV struck the boy, Fontana police said.
A neighbor from across the street, who happens to be a nurse, conducted CPR on the victim until officers and paramedics arrived and continued life-saving efforts, Fontana police spokesperson Jay Sayegh told CBS2. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
“It seems that a family member went to move the vehicle,” Sayegh said. “There was something taking place in the house this morning where, the child, unfortunately, followed the family member outside.”
The boy was not identified.
Sayegh described the incident to CBS2 as a “terrible accident.”
The Fontana Police Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
