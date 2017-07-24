40-Year-Old Father Shot To Death In South Gate

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A 40-year-old father was shot and killed inside a South Gate business Monday evening.
His family says the victim lived in the area and that his name was Hugo Avila.
The incident took place just before 5 p.m. at a smog shop at the 9200 block of California Ave., police said.
Police believe he may have been targeted.
Several people were seen running away from the scene and jumping into a car. They got away.
Police are looking for more witnesses.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to contact them with any information regarding this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
