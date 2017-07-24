Police Search For Driver In Alleged Hit-And-Run Death Of 74-Year-Old Man

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Memories are all 83-year-old Humberto Luna has now of his younger brother 74-year-old Salvador Luna. Police say Salvador was killed on Tuesday just after 5 a.m. by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Oxnard Police say the suspect was headed westbound on Cooper Road towards Roosevelt Avenue when he hit Luna while in the crosswalk at an intersection.

Ivanna Luna tells KCAL9 her grand-uncle was a day laborer and was headed to work that morning. She says Salvador worked hard to support his wife, children and grandchildren.

“When I heard the news, my heart sank. Especially finding out the way it happened,” Luna said.

“It just hurts. Our family right now is mourning the loss. We just want justice,” Luna said.

Oxnard Police say they have security camera video of the car that hit Salvador Luna. It’s described as a dark, four-door, older model sedan with tinted rear windows. It has a spoiler with a third brake light and oxidation to the roof and trunk. It should also have damage to the left front side of the car.

“It was a senseless act. As a human, nobody deserves to die that way or be left that way because there could have been that possibility that he could be here with us today,” Luna said.

The Luna family and police are asking for information from the public and asking the driver to come forward.