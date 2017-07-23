Girl, 16, Held For Stabbing Death Of Church Elder In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of a 16-year-old girl they said fatally stabbed an acquaintance and drove off in his vehicle.
The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Willie Hunter. The deceased was described as a kindly and gentle soul as well as a church minister and elder.
On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call in the 12700 block of Kiowa Rd. for a welfare call regarding am elderly man who had not been seen for several days.
After entering his apartment, police said they found Hunter as an apparent homicide victim.
Homicide Investigators conducted a lengthy investigation and determined that the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect was at the victim’s apartment and an altercation occurred, and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.
Early Sunday morning, investigators made contact with the suspect. Following an interview, the suspect was booked at Juvenile Hall for murder.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Detail, Detective Justin Giles at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
One Comment
Charge her as an adult and hopefully she will get life.