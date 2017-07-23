Former California GOP Senate Leader Dave Cogdill Dies

MANTECA (AP) — Former California state Sen. Dave Cogdill has died after battling pancreatic cancer.
Cogdill’s family said the Central Valley Republican died at his home in Manteca Sunday morning. He was 66.
Cogdill served three terms in the state Assembly and was the Senate Republican leader during the state’s fiscal crisis in 2009.
He helped craft a budget deal with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Democrats that included more than $14 billion in temporary taxes. His support for the taxes led members of his party to oust him as leader.
He did not run for re-election the following year and returned home, where he served as assessor of Stanislaus County and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
