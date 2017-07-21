Zac Brown Band Surprises Paralyzed Teen In Hospital

MALVERN, Pa. (CBSLA.com) — A 17-year-old missed a Zac Brown Band concert after a diving accident left him paralyzed. So, Zac Brown flew to the hospital, and gave the teen a big surprise.
On Saturday, Brown visited Thomas Schoettle at Bryn Mawr Rehab Center in Pennsylvania where Schoettle continues to recover from his injuries that include a fractured neck and bruised spinal chord.
“I figured since you couldn’t come to us, we’d come to you,” Brown, 38, joked in a video shared on Facebook.
