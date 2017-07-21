YouTuber Jake Paul Courting Nuisance Lawsuit For Antics, Gets ‘Eviction’ Notice On WeHo Home

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — It seems the antics that gained one social media star followers, fame and fortune are the same things that might get him kicked out of his Los Angeles dream house.

Jake Paul, YouTuber-turned-Disney star who rose to prominence on the now-defunct social media app Vine has been making headlines with his pranks and partying at his West Hollywood rental home, and, not surprisingly, neighbors are none too happy.

A yet-unverified video sent to CBS2 News Friday shows a man posting an eviction notice on the “Bizaardvark” star’s home.

The 20-year-old and members of his Team 10 crew, who also live in the Beverly Grove house, have been riding dirt bikes down the street and into his pool, setting furniture ablaze on the property, and generally turning the neighborhood into a “living hell.” According to Teen Vogue, some neighbors are planning to meet with West Hollywood officials soon to discuss a possible public nuisance lawsuit against Paul.

Paul, however, feels there are more important things going on in the world.

Crazy how many ppl care about me being a "bad" neighbor bigger fish 2 fry… innocent ppl r getting shot everyday U shld worry about tht — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 19, 2017

James Quirk works nearby and says the chaos is a neighborhood burden.

“As you can see, the traffic starts, the kids are coming, the trash is building, it’s harder to move cars.”

Fearing retaliation, no neighbors would go on camera for CBS2 News.

The criticisms, however, do little to deter hardcore fans. The festival atmosphere has taken over the surrounding streets, with IRL followers waiting hours to catch just a glimpse of the beach blonde bro. CBS2 News caught up with a teen fan, who waited four hours to see Paul, despite him just passing by the crowd as he arrived at his house, blocked by security as he exited his truck. Still, she gave a definite “yes” when asked if it was worth it.

The Los Angeles Police Department says they get about one complaint about Paul per day, but that he has yet to do anything illegal. So, when it comes to bugging his neighbors, literally, “It’s Everyday Bro.”

