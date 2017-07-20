OJ'S DAY IN COURT: Watch Live | Timeline: OJ's Legal Troubles | Gallery: OJ Through The Years |  Listen To KNX 1070 |

Toddler Killed, 4 Hurt In Rollover Wreck Near Palmdale

July 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Agua Dulce, Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) –A one-year-old girl was killed and four other people suffered major injuries in a rollover crash on Highway 14 in the northeast Los Angeles County community of Agua Dulce Thursday morning.

The car carrying an adult and four children crashed at 6:22 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 at Red Rover Mine Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver lost control, veered to the right, struck an embankment and rolled, officers said.

A one-year-old girl was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died, CHP said. Two 8-year-old boys were airlifted Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The woman driving the car and a 14-year-old boy were also taken by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.

All four suffered major injuries, CHP reports. It is unclear whether the victims are all related.

A Sig Alert was issued and the northbound lanes of Highway 14 were shut down. All but one northbound lane had reopened by 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

