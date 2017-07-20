Sports World And Twitter React To OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole

Bryan Altman

Experts predicted it would happen, but many were still in shock when a Nevada parole board decided that O.J. Simpson would be granted parole after serving just nine years of his 33-year sentence in prison for his role in a Las Vegas hotel heist in 2007.

Reaction on social media came in swiftly and in drastically different tones with some praising the decision, others deriding it, and some finding humor in it.

Here’s how the sports world and the Twitter universe responded to the news.

JUICE WAS GRANTED PAROLE!!!!! 😳😳😳😎 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) July 20, 2017

OJ wins again! — Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) July 20, 2017

Excited for OJ…🙏🏾 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 20, 2017

OJ was -400 to get parole on Bovada. Vegas/gambling websites ALWAYS know… — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 20, 2017

1995: "If that glove don't fit, you must acquit!"

2017: "If the case is old, you must be paroled!"#OJSimpsonParole — Jonathan Gumble (@STOP_Gumbytime) July 20, 2017

The Nevada prison system is losing quite a running back today — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2017

OJ Simpson has so many OJ Simpson shows and documentaries to catch up on! #OJSimpsonParole — Brandon Scott Wolf (@BrandonEsWolf) July 20, 2017

When OJ lived in Florida he was charged with Road Rage and Domestic Violence. OJ redefines Conflict Free Life. #OJSimpsonParole — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) July 20, 2017

#OJSimpsonParole don't see why this is a big deal. Going by parole for the robbery, OJ more then met the standard for release. — Brian Biscieglia (@BrianBiscieglia) July 20, 2017

Granting parole was right for this case. Those harmed in the robbery went thru restorative justice w/OJ yrs ago. #OJSimpsonParole — Karen Dolan (@karendolan) July 20, 2017

The only people having a better day than O.J. Simpson are Masterlock shareholders. #OJSimpsonParole — Will Presti (@WillPresti) July 20, 2017

Will OJ be picked up from jail in a white bronco? #OJSimpsonParole — Nick Cooling (@CoolWhip20) July 20, 2017

We can only hope OJ gets a Twitter account. #OJSimpsonParole — Chief Durden (@rottencoreblog) July 20, 2017

how long before we get the OJ podcast? #OJSimpsonParole — Sean Murph (@MurphGuide) July 20, 2017

Trump-Simpson 2020 — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) July 20, 2017

Probably get signed before Kaepernick https://t.co/egssOjOCLi — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) July 20, 2017

Simpson, 70, is eligible to be released as early as Oct. 1.