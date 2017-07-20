Instant Coffee Recalled For Containing Viagra-Like Ingredient

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A coffee product is being pulled off store shelves for containing an ingredient similar to that used in Viagra.
Bestherbs Coffee LLC is voluntarily recalling its coffee after an FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of desmethyl carbodenafil, which is “structurally similar to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction (ED)”, according to regulators.
Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee – which is sold online nationwide – is also being recalled for an undeclared milk ingredient.
While the product is marketed as a male enhancement drink, the FDA says the combo of sildenafil with other prescription drugs could pose health risks for those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.
Experts say sildenafil treats erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow to the penis during sexual stimulation.
Customers are asked to return the product to Bestherbs Coffee LLC, 4250 Claremont Dr, Grand Priarie, TX 75052. Officials say any returns will be reimbursed by check for the returned goods and postage.
