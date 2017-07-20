3 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Valley Glen Starbucks

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA.com) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a car crashed into a Valley Glen Starbucks.
Eight people were in the area around 1 p.m. when a vehicle collided with another car trying to make a turn, sending one of the cars into side of the building at Victory and Coldwater Canyon and spraying glass and chunks of the building inside.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports three were taken to the hospital. No one was reported seriously hurt.
It was not immediately clear who was at fault.
A police investigation is ongoing.