3 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Valley Glen Starbucks

July 20, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Car, Crash, Starbucks, Valley Glen

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA.com) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a car crashed into a Valley Glen Starbucks.

Eight people were in the area around 1 p.m. when a vehicle collided with another car trying to make a turn, sending one of the cars into side of the building at Victory and Coldwater Canyon and spraying glass and chunks of the building inside.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports three were taken to the hospital. No one was reported seriously hurt.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault.

A police investigation is ongoing.

