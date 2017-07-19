Well Wishes Pour In After Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — John McCain’s office released a statement Wednesday saying the Republican Arizona Senator has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last week McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tests revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” the statement read.

The 2008 Republican Presidential nominee and war hero is recovering at home with his family in Arizona.

Wednesday evening well wishes for McCain went out on Twitter:

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017

John McCain’s daughter also released a statement.

“It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father,” Meghan McCain said.