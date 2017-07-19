Well Wishes Pour In After Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — John McCain’s office released a statement Wednesday saying the Republican Arizona Senator has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Last week McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tests revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.
“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” the statement read.
The 2008 Republican Presidential nominee and war hero is recovering at home with his family in Arizona.
Wednesday evening well wishes for McCain went out on Twitter:
John McCain’s daughter also released a statement.
“It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father,” Meghan McCain said.
