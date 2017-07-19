Tighter Electronics Screening Underway For Mexican Flights Into US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Beginning Wednesday, passengers on all direct flights coming into the United States from Mexico can expect more stringent electronics screening at Mexican airports.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed the Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that extra security screenings will be required for large electronic devices, such as laptops and tablets.
Passengers traveling to the U.S. should arrive at the airport three hours before their flight due to the extra security procedures, the DGCA said.
While the devices aren’t banned, if possible, the DGCA advises travelers to check any electronics larger than a phone in order to save time getting through security.
In March, the Transportation Security Administration issued a laptop ban on passengers coming into the U.S. on nonstop flights from 10 airports in eight Middle Eastern and North African countries. Under the ban, passengers cannot have any electronics bigger than a phone in their carry-on luggage.
The affected countries are Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.
The ban is due to the threat of terrorists smuggling explosives into such electronic devices.
