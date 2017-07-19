Disneyland App Offers Photo Sharing, FastPass Reservations

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Disneyland is making it easier than ever to share your visit with friends and family.
Visitors to the park now have the option of adding the Disney MaxPass feature to their ticket, which allows them to download, save and share all their Disney PhotoPass photos captured during an entire day.
The MaxPass feature also lets users reserve digital Disney FASTPASS selections right from their mobile device using the Disneyland app while inside any one of the parks at Disneyland Resort.
Both services are available for the introductory price of only $10 per ticket per day.
The new services will allow those visitors who want to secure a FASTPASS entitlement to instead use the Disneyland app and make a FASTPASS selection (subject to availability).
But like all good things, the MaxPass does come to an end: Disney says the feature will expire at the end of the day or when the Passport it is associated with expires, as applicable.
