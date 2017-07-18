Brush Fire Burns Through Marijuana Growing Operation

July 18, 2017 11:23 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana

PERRIS (CBSLA.com) — When a brushfire broke out behind Jim Grable’s home Tuesday, his family did what they could to protect their property.

But no one was home next door to try to protect two greenhouses and the hundreds of marijuana plants that appear to be in them. Firefighters now have 80 percent containment on the 72-acre brush fire which broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of McPherson Road.

“Doesn’t hurt my feelings at all,” Grable said.

Grable wasn’t sad to see the damage, because he says he didn’t like living next to the apparent grow operation. He said it was put in about eight months ago, after the previous property owner passed away.

“Draws the wrong kind of people and eventually when it’s mature, they’re going to be here trying to get it,” Grable said.

But Grable says he never complained to police about the plants or the people growing them. He assumed marijuana cultivation was allowed after Californians voted on the issue last year.

“I would say it’s legal, everyone’s blind if they don’t see it, the houses are big.”

But there are different rules in different jurisdictions and that’s why right now, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says they don’t know if these plants are legal or not. Their marijuana eradication team is aware of the operation, but they have to wait until Calfire is finished mopping up the scene before they can begin their investigation.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jimmy Perry says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Worry about your own backyard.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch