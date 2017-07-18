LA Alcohol Rehab Operator Accused Of Murdering Patient

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Long Beach man who runs a live-in alcohol rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles has been arrested on murder charges in the death of a patient last year.
Jason Aviles, 26, faces one count of murder in the Aug. 15, 2016, death of 60-year-old Jose Sandoval.
According to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, four days after checking into the Grupo Renacer facility, Sandoval died of asphyxiation. Aviles, who has no formal medical training, blocked Sandoval’s airway “using a spoon and tape and stood on the agitated victim’s chest,” the DA’s office alleges.
If convicted, Aviles faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.
Aviles was arrested June 27 and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. He is being held on $2 million bail.
Prosecutors did not immediately provide details on the circumstances of Sandoval’s death or a possible motive.
