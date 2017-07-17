Two Killed In Fiery 55 Freeway Wreck In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed early Monday morning when two vehicles collided on the transition from the 55 Freeway to the 22 Freeway in Orange.
Information on the Orange County coroner’s website indicates one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a male was pronounced dead at 2:46 a.m. at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana. A CHP dispatcher confirmed there were two fatalities. No names were released. It was unclear if there were any other injuries.
The collision was reported at 1:59 a.m. on the transition from the northbound 55 Freeway to the westbound 22 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP at least one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
A woman in one vehicle told the CHP her husband was trying to pull people out of the burning vehicle, which set off a small brush fire that firefighters put out.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 2:15 a.m. closing the transition from the northbound Costa Mesa Freeway to the westbound Garden Grove Freeway. The Sig Alert was canceled and the ramp was reopened a little after 6 a.m.
