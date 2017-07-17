Boxer Returns To SoCal After Fight That Put Him In Coma

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A 25-year-old professional boxer from Rancho Cucamonga who was put into a coma after suffering a brain injury during a bout last month in Iowa was being flown back to Southern California Monday.
On June 10, Daniel “Twitch” Franco sustained a head injury in a featherweight fight in Iowa against Jose Haro of Utah. The fight was stopped in the eighth round when officials saw Franco clearly wobbling after taking a punch.
He was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered several brain bleeds and placed him in a medically-induced coma. His current condition wasn’t immediately confirmed.
He is being flown by Angel Medflight to Chino Airport Monday morning. He will then be transported to Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona to continue his rehabilitation.
Franco, a Riverside County native, trains in Rialto and graduated from Hesperia High School. According to the boxing record website BoxRec, in 21 fights, Franco has a record of 16 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws.
