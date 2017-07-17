Aleks Paunovic Discusses His Role In ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actor and LA resident Aleks Paunovic from “War of the Planet of the Apes” sits down to discuss the challenges of playing Winter, an adult male ape.

Paunovic on how he started acting:

“I played in a band for years right out of high school, and a lot of my teen years. I was playing in a club in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and a casting director asked if I would go in and audition for something and I did. And then I just happened to get this job when I went in and auditioned for it.”

Paunovic on landing the role:

“When I got the gig, it was over for me. I remember the first Planet of the Apes. It was one of those scenes with the Statue of Liberty that I was blown away at and now fast forward, I’m actually in the last chapter of this franchise.”

Paunovic on playing a monkey:

“Everything that I’ve done in my career is a lot of sci-fi stuff and playing different types of characters, but this time I’m actually playing a primate. We went to ape school for a month. Then the physicality came in with how to walk, how to move your body structure, and then we had to learn with these little stilts on our arms so we can run the way a primate would.”