Manhattan Beach Residents On High Alert After Home Invasion

July 15, 2017 10:31 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Marine, Vigil

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Neighbors are on high alert in a Manhattan Beach community after police say a man broke into a home and attacked a woman.

Manhattan Beach police say a man entered a house near 29th St. and Alma Ave. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday and began repeatedly punching a woman, then took off running.

Neighbors heard the woman screaming and hope the suspect is caught soon.

“It’s such a safe neighborhood, family-oriented,” one woman said. “It was surprising to hear something like that could happen.”

Police say the man entered through an unlocked window. They are reminding everyone to lock their windows and doors.

