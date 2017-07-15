Survivors Of Horrific Crash Thank Their Rescuers

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) — Three car crash victims in Chatsworth thanked their rescuers Saturday for saving their lives last fall.
Justina Hernandez, Kristina Cuellar, and Carlos Luna reunited with the first responders from three agencies.
The survivors held a news conference near the site, where their car plunged 75-feet off a cliff in Woolsley Canyon last October.
“I will always remember the work that all of you as a team completed that night,” Hernandez said.
The teens say they’re eternally grateful. The deputies say none of the teens was wearing seat belts.
