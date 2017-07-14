Art Gallery Photo Op Turns Into $200,000 Worth Of Destruction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Was it a publicity stunt gone wrong – or just an epic fail?

A viral video showing a visitor at The 14th Factory art gallery in Lincoln Heights knocking down nearly a quarter-million-dollars’ worth of an exhibit in her attempt to take a photo has some questioning its authenticity.

Security camera footage captured a woman crouching down in front of the “Hypercaine” exhibit to pose for a photo in front of a row of 60 pillars with sculptures mounted on top of them.

The video – which had more than 600,000 views on YouTube as of Friday – shows her leaning for the shot when she appears to stumble and knocks the pillar over, creating a domino-style effect that leaves approximately $200,000 in artwork destroyed.

While debate over whether it was an actual “selfie fail” seems pretty clear-cut – another woman was taking the photo, disqualifying it as a true “selfie” attempt – some thought the entire video was a hoax.

Either fake, or the dumbest gallery. Don't think a gallery would allow people to walk within crowded displayshttps://t.co/Xr6WINGnZH — King Eric (@ericsuniverse) July 14, 2017

So the gallery didn't have this set up appropriately then. pic.twitter.com/lFE8PgPeeT — Alex Jiménez (@RAlexJimenez) July 13, 2017