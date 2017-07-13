3-Car Crash Kills Woman In Winnetka

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) — Police are investigating a horrific three-car crash along Roscoe Boulevard in Winnetka that killed at least one woman.

The crash, which was reported just after 2 a.m. on Roscoe Boulevard and Irondale Avenue, may have involved alcohol, possibly drugs, according to police. Speed was also a factor in the crash.

Police say a man driving a speeding Dodge Challenger plowed into a Subaru, which spun out of control, and then crashed into a Ford driven by a woman in her 20s. The force of the impact threw the Ford into a tree and killed the woman.

Chris Golden was on the scene of the crash soon after it happened and was visibly shaken by what he saw hours later.

“I looked over and saw the vehicle that unfortunately had someone that passed,” Golden said, trembling.

There were a total of five people in the three cars.

The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries, but the three inside the Challenger all had to be extricated, according to LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman.

“At some point, the vehicle caught fire. Citizens who were in the area responded to assist and they were able to control the fire until the fire department got here,” he said.

The driver of the Challenger is hospitalized in critical condition, while the two others that were in the car with him suffered serious injuries.

Police initially suspected the crash may have been related to street racing. Police later said preliminary test results show the driver was under the influence of alcohol, possibly drugs.

Roscoe Boulevard, between DeSoto and Mason avenues, will be closed to traffic until at least 9:30 a.m. for the investigation.