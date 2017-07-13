Violent Crime Spree Comes To Dramatic End In Hesperia

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A day that started with gunfire in Las Vegas ended with an arrest in Southern California.

Investigators say that the man arrested was responsible for a litany of violent crimes stretching from Nevada to California.

It all came to a dramatic and dangerous end Thursday in Hesperia.

Kevin Kealoha was arrested after deputies say he used a gun to carjack someone at a Hesperia gas station.

Deputies say when they spotted him in the stolen Honda he refused to stop, and that’s when the 34-year-old led them on a high-speed chase through the city.

That chase ended after Kealoha crashed through a fence. But then he intentionally rammed the stolen car into a marked patrol vehicle.

No one was hurt, and Kealoha was arrested.

But that’s just some of what he’s accused of doing Thursday.

Thursday morning in Las Vegas, investigators say Kealoha fired several shots at a woman and her 11-year-old daughter on the campus of UNLV — stemming from a road rage incident.

No one was hurt, but after he fired the shots it appears Kealoha hopped on the 15 Freeway and then headed to California.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, the Nevada Highway Patrol says right before the shooting at UNLV, they tried to pull Kealoha over during a traffic stop, but he led them on a short chase. And after he ran through several red lights they backed off for safety reasons.

On top of all that, Kealoha is also a wanted felon back in his native Hawaii.

He now faces numerous charges, including carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest.