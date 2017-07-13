USPS Halts Delivery To Glassell Park Neighborhood After Mail Carrier Nearly Shot

GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA.com) – For the past few weeks, the U.S. Postal Service has halted mail deliveries to a Glassell Park neighborhood after a letter carrier was nearly struck by gunfire while out on delivery last month .
On the afternoon of June 27, a letter carrier was delivering mail in the 3400 block of Drew Street when shots rang out and the carrier was almost hit by a bullet, USPS spokesperson Evelina Ramirez told CBS2 Wednesday. The mail truck was struck at least once by the gunfire. No one was hurt and it is unclear who was being targeted in the shooting.
The following day, USPS suspended its mail deliveries to that area due to safety, Ramirez said. That suspension continues while Los Angeles police conduct an investigation into the shooting.
Fliers were posted on mailboxes alerting residents of the suspension. They have been forced to pick up their mail from the Glassell Park Post Office during this time.
“It’s a little bit frustrating, especially working two jobs and trying to go to school,” said resident Christian Rubio regarding the inconvenience.
The suspension will last until the investigation is complete. There is no timetable for when that will happen.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.
