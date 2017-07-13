Middle School Janitor Accused Of Molesting Female Students

July 13, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Janitor, Molestation, Torch Middle School

CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of molesting female students on the campus of Torch Middle School — where he worked for years as a janitor — in the City of Industry.

Michael Anthony Barry, 58, was arrested on July 6 and is being held on $1.5 million bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 10.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, Barry was arrested on multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts involving several children and molesting children. Investigators say Barry committed these acts on female student on the grounds of Torch Middle School.

Barry worked at the Bassett Unified School District campus for the past 16 years.

