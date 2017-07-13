Raging 2-Alarm Wildfire Breaks Out In Newhall

July 13, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Newhall, Santa Clarita

NEWHALL (CBSLA.com) – A two-alarm brush fire was burning up a hillside in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.

The Towsley Fire broke out near Old Road and Towsley Canyon Road sometime before 1:50 p.m. One outbuilding was engulfed in flames, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed. It was burning three to five acres as of 2:30 p.m.

Crews were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters.

It was unclear if any homes were threatened or any evacuations had been issued.

