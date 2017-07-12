Legoland Surfers Cove

On your mark, get wet, go! The LEGOLAND® Water Park is getting bigger. And wetter. And faster! Surfers’ Cove is all-new for Summer 2017 and it’s the place to race. Show your speed as you race against clock on Riptide Racers, our newest timed water slides. Race down the slides with your family and friends to see who really is the quickest. But slides aren’t the only place to make a splash. Whatever your age, you’ll have fun at Wipeout Lagoon, the epic splash zone with fountains that shoot up to the sky! We know all of that splashing and racing can work up a humongous appetite. Fortunately, Beach Street Tacos is ready with yum-diggity grub for the grommets and grownups. And if you’re looking for a place to relax, you’ve got it made in the shade with plenty of seating and even cabanas available for rent. Whether it’s building your own raft and floating down a not-so-lazy river or discovering the awe-inspiring Lion Temple Wave Pool, the LEGOLAND Water Park is ten million gallons of fun. And the fun continues inside LEGOLAND with more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, like the Dragon Coaster and Driving School. Speaking of learning, the wonder-filled SEA LIFE® Aquarium is right next-door and ready to explore. There’s so much to do at LEGOLAND California Resort, you’ll want to spend the night. The amazing LEGOLAND Hotel has lots of awesome LEGO® features along with all-new LEGO NINJAGO® rooms. For Resort information visit LEGOLAND.com.