Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ Now Most-Viewed YouTube Video

July 11, 2017 4:05 PM
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Move over, “Gangnam Style.” YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time.

Wiz Khalifa’s video for “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth became the site’s most-watched video Monday and has more than 2.896 billion views as of Tuesday. That’s about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 smash “Gangnam Style,” which held the most-viewed title for five years, YouTube said.

Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter , noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views. Puth also earned a congratulatory message from YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who called the feat “legendary & epic.”

Wiz Khalifa said in a statement that he’s happy the song has been able to “inspire and impact so many lives.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

