LAUSD Board Members Get 174 Percent Pay Raise

July 11, 2017 6:17 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 174 percent pay raise was approved for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.

A city compensation committee voted to raise the yearly pay for members with no outside employment from $45,000 to $125,000, while board members who work elsewhere will see their pay go up from $26,000 to $50,000 a year.

The increased amounts will reportedly go into effect in 60 days.

Los Angeles teachers, in the meantime, make about $75,000 on average.

