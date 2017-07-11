LAUSD Board Members Get 174 Percent Pay Raise

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 174 percent pay raise was approved for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education.
A city compensation committee voted to raise the yearly pay for members with no outside employment from $45,000 to $125,000, while board members who work elsewhere will see their pay go up from $26,000 to $50,000 a year.
The increased amounts will reportedly go into effect in 60 days.
Los Angeles teachers, in the meantime, make about $75,000 on average.
One Comment
Wrong, wrong, wrong!
