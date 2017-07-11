Rivals Join In On Summer Sales Hype Of Amazon Prime Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If Prime Day isn’t living up to the hype, plenty of Amazon’s rivals are ready to take your business and your money.

Tuesday’s super sale from the online retail behemoth has inspired several of its traditionally brick-and-mortar rivals to offer deep discounts on their websites – from Best Buy’s “Big Deals Day” to JC Penney’s “Cyber In July” sale – through Tuesday.

In tech, both Newegg and Best Buy are offering major deals on gadgets like Google Home, an Amazon Alexa rival. Both sites have the speaking smart assistant for $99. Best Buy’s deals focus heavily on consumer electronics, such as TVs, home appliances and phones, while some of Newegg’s deepest discounts are for computers, peripherals, hardware and software.

Macy’s “Black Friday in July” specials tells shoppers to take an extra 25 percent off all orders, while JC Penney says there’s no minimum purchase required to take an extra 30 percent off. Sears is offering free shipping without a purchase minimum on doorbusters like tools, home appliances and clothes.

Toys R Us and Babies R Us is giving its shoppers 20 percent off all their items online. Office Depot and OfficeMax says their shoppers can save up to 70 percent during 2-day sale.

The summer sales bonanza has been a boon for online shoppers.

It's #AmazonPrimeDay ! Lots of deals online today, not just on @amazon too. I just got something from JC Penney & Macy's. — Mari (@mari45678) July 11, 2017

When @BestBuy deals seriously rival #AmazonPrimeDay. Just ordered a Series 2 Apple Watch with a $70 discount! Woo hoo! — Gabbie Rimmaudo (@gfrimmaudo) July 11, 2017

#AmazonPrimeDay got me to the tune of $300, but Best Buy beat them on laptop pricing so they got $800. #IJustStimulatedYourEconomy — Briaη 🏳️‍🌈 (@bridav7) July 11, 2017