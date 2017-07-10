Ontario Police Arrest Woman After Dog Dies In Hot Car

July 10, 2017 11:21 PM
ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — A woman has been arrested after a dog died in her hot car in Ontario Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers discovered two dogs and a cat in Jennifer Lynn Arriaga’s car parked on E. Shelby Street. Temperatures inside exceeded 110 degrees, according to police.

Officers immediately broke the car windows to rescue the animals. But one of the dogs died.

The second dog and a cat survived but were under heavy distress, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society.

Veterinarians are now caring for the two surviving animals.

Officer said they did not know how long the animals were inside the car.

The 42-year-old San Dimas woman was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and being held on $100,000 bail.

