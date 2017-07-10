California Teen Wins Lottery Twice In A Week

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California teen is celebrating two big lottery wins in one week.
On her way home from Arizona, Rosa Dominguez, 19, stopped by Eagle Energy gas station in Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County, where she bought several $5 Power 5’s Scratchers.
One of those scored her the top prize of $555,555. “I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” she told the California Lottery.
A few days later, she did it again. Still reeling from her win, the teen decided to try her luck again and bought one $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher at a Valero gas station in Greenfield in Monterey County, the California Lottery said.
That ticket gave her another top prize – $100,000.
Dominguez collected her $655,555 in total winnings and told the California Lottery that she plans to go shopping and buy herself a new car.
