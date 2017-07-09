Power Fully Restored After Blast At DWP Facility Leaves 140,000 In The Dark

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Power has been fully restored to tens of thousands of people in Southern California following this weekend’s blast and fire at a power station in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said Sunday that electricity had been fully restored following the incident Saturday.
The fire at the power station in the Northridge area had left nearly 94,000 still without power by Sunday morning, and had impacted an upwards of 140,000 customers initially.
The power outage occurred as Los Angeles broke several records this weekend amid a heatwave.
