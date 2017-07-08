Woman, 51, Killed In South LA Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist in South Los Angeles.
The woman was identified as Ellen Lee, 51, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Smith said he had no place of residence for Lee.
The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 105th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Lee, who was found inside the crosswalk, died at the scene, police said.
A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
