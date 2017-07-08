Lonzo Ball Has Triple Double In Second Game As Laker

July 8, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: lonzo ball

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — Jayson Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to an 86-81 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in summer league action.  Despite the loss Lonzo Ball’s play was good news for the Lakers.

After shooting 2 for 15 in his debut Friday night, Ball looked much more comfortable against the Celtics. He had a triple-double in 34 minutes with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes. He made 5 of 13 shots and 1 of 5 from deep.

Kyle Kuzma shined for the Lakers with 31 points and five 3-pointers. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

