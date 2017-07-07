Playa Del Rey Gridlock Forces U-Turn On Road Diet Plan

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — Transportation officials are doing some backpedaling on a plan to make Playa del Rey’s roads more bike-friendly.
An extra traffic lane is being added to Culver Street between Nicholson and Jefferson Boulevard, starting Friday. The lane is being re-added just weeks after a “road diet” plan was put into effect for Playa del Rey, also known as Silicon Beach for the growing number of tech companies taking up residence in the area.
The “road diet” eliminated traffic lanes, reducing parts of Venice Boulevard, Pershing Drive, Jefferson Boulevard, and Culver Street to one lane in each direction in order to slow cars and make streets safer for bike riders.
The plan, however, left the area’s residents in an uproar.
An online petition calling for an end to the project has almost 7,000 signatures, and a second online campaign has raised almost $20,000 for its supporters to take legal action against the city and organize opposition.
The restriping work on Culver Boulevard began Friday morning and will continue through the weekend.