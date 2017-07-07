AMBER Alert Issued For 1-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Porterville: CHP

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – CHP has issued an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old girl reportedly abducted from Porterville.
A CHP spokesperson said Deleyza Ceron was abducted from Porterville at 2 p.m. Friday.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 2 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The victim’s biological mother, Maria Sanchez Palomares, was assaulted and kidnapped along with the girl, investigators said.
Palomares is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are searching for two suspects, both considered armed and dangerous.
The first suspect, Valentin Angel Dillasenor, is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.
The second suspect, Juan Santos Martinez, is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The suspects were last seen driving a mid-1990s white Chevrolet or GMC SUV, possibly a Suburban, with an unknown Washington license plate number, according to CHP. The rear window of the vehicle is broken and covered in white tape. The left rear window is inoperative and in the down position.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Porterville Police Department and was in effect for Kern County, Tulare County and San Bernardino.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Porterville Police Department immediately at 559-782-7400.