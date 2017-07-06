Woman Found Dead In Tustin Apartment, Man Detained

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) – A man was detained Thursday morning in connection with a woman’s death in Tustin.
At 9:25 a.m., Tustin police responded to a 911 call from a man who claimed he had injured a woman. They arrived to find a woman dead in an apartment in the 15700 block of Tustin Village Way.
“As we got there, we were contacted by a subject who was very upset as we entered the apartment,” Tustin police Lt. Bob Wright said. “We detained him. Once we got inside, we found a female deceased inside the apartment.”
Neighbors in the apartment complex told CBS2 they heard screaming prior to the arrival of officers.
The cause of death and the name of the victim were not confirmed.
The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was later detained by police for questioning as a person of interest, Wright said. Police did not immediately confirm his relationship to the victim.
Tustin police homicide detectives are investigating.
