Suspect Surrenders In Santa Ana Hit-And-Run That Killed Pedestrian

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A suspect wanted in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana late Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead has turned himself in to authorities.
Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, 54-year-old Roberto Mateo Garcia of Santa Ana surrendered at Santa Ana police headquarters. Garcia is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the 1100 block of West Warner Avenue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Garcia immediately fled, police said. Following his surrender, he was being interviewed by detectives. It was unclear what charges he might face.
The victim was not identified.
Garcia is believed to have struck the victim with a white, two-door 2003 Ford Explorer with license plate 5WHF583.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8290, or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPS-OCCS.
