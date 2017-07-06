Suspect Surrenders In Santa Ana Hit-And-Run That Killed Pedestrian

July 6, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A suspect wanted in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana late Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead has turned himself in to authorities.

background shot2 Suspect Surrenders In Santa Ana Hit And Run That Killed Pedestrian

Roberto Mateo Garcia. (Santa Ana PD)

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, 54-year-old Roberto Mateo Garcia of Santa Ana surrendered at Santa Ana police headquarters. Garcia is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the 1100 block of West Warner Avenue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Garcia immediately fled, police said. Following his surrender, he was being interviewed by detectives. It was unclear what charges he might face.

The victim was not identified.

Garcia is believed to have struck the victim with a white, two-door 2003 Ford Explorer with license plate 5WHF583.

user34085 1499350682 media3 Suspect Surrenders In Santa Ana Hit And Run That Killed Pedestrian

The suspect vehicle. (Santa Ana PD)

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8290, or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPS-OCCS.

