Cal State Student Awarded $210K In LAPD Excessive Force Case

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A jury has awarded a Cal State student $210,000 after finding a LAPD officer used excessive force against him in 2015.
Officer Mario Cardona ordered Daniel Garza to the ground after punching him repeatedly and then forcefully applying a wrist lock during Garza’s May 2015 arrest, CBS2/KCAL9 reports. Video captured the incident.
The jury found that officer acted with malice, violating Garza’s civil rights.
“I am very pleased that the truth came out,” Garza said after the federal jury’s verdict. “For years, I was made to look like a bad person. I was made to look like a guilty person for crimes I did not commit.”
Garza’s attorney said they will sue the City of Los Angeles for their role what they call “condoning the use of excessive force.”
The officer remains on the force without restrictions.