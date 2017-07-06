Benches Removed From Bus Stops Near Disneyland To Deter Homeless

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — If you take the bus in Orange County, it may become a little more difficult finding a place to sit while you wait for the bus.

The city of Anaheim has begun removing several benches in a high-traffic area around the Disneyland Resort to deter homeless people from using the benches as makeshift beds.

City of #Anaheim removes benches from bus stop near #Disneyland to prevent homeless people from sleeping there. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/LYcVVYuiFi — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) July 6, 2017

Bus benches located at four stops have been removed since October, including stops at Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue, according to the Orange County Register.

A city spokesperson told The Register the benches are no longer necessary and could even promote illegal activity as more homeless take to the covered stops for shelter.

Many of the benches had become covered with food and alcohol stains and even urine.

Images of dirty bus benches in the city — including one that appeared to be soiled with fecal matter — have also been posted on social media.

Stools were installed at a stop on Beach Boulevard to help strike a balance, providing seating for commuters.

Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster said the city has resources for the homeless.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Michelle Gile reports twice a week a taskforce comes through the Anaheim resort neighborhood looking for homeless individuals and supplying those in need with toiletries and other essentials.

“For the folks that may have been at these bus shelters — our hearts go out to them too,” Lyster said. “We realize that they may not have other places to go right away. But we actually have options for them.”

The taskforce offers the individuals a place to sleep for the night as well as healthcare and a permanent home, although it can take weeks to find, Gile reports.