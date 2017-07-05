Dogs Attack Woman At Home; 1 Shot, 1 Taken Into Custody

July 5, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Police Shoot Dog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday shot one of two dogs that attacked a woman at her home in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 216th Street, according to police.

Police say they were responding to a dog bite call at the home when two large-breed dogs “approached” the officers and an officer-involved shooting took place.

One of the dogs was shot and killed, while the second was taken into custody by Animal Control officers.

The victim – a woman in her mid-30s who owns both of the dogs – was transported with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured or attacked.

The use of deadly force is under investigation.

Two of the victim’s children were inside the home when the attack occurred and crisis responders were dispatched to the location.

