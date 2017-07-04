Crews Battle 3 Different Brush Fires Across Southland

SILVERWOOD LAKE (CBSLA.com) – Several fires were burning in the Southland on this Fourth of July. Fire crews battled a 30 to 35 acre brush fire off Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road in Riverside County.

Fire officials say at least one barn has burned and the fire was also burning compost and rail road ties in the area.

Another brushfire was burning off the 101 Freeway in Camarillo. It broke out around 3 p.m. and Flames came dangerously close to cars. Crews are calling this the “grade” fire. So far it has burned about 50 acres. Water dropping choppers and crews on the ground are working to douse the flames and report the bulk of the brush fire is out.

A 20-acre wildfire forced evacuations in the Silverwood Lake area of the San Bernardino Mountains Tuesday afternoon.

The Silver Fire broke out at 1:13 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service. Highway 138 was shut down between Old Mill Road and Highway 173.

Silverwood Campground was being evacuated, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson told CBS2.

The wildfire may have been sparked by a car fire, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said, although that was not confirmed.

About 120 firefighters from SBCFD, San Bernardino National Forest and CAL Fire were on scene. No further details were disclosed.

#SilverFire update: 15-20 acres, Hwy 138 closed b/n Old Mill Rd & state park; evacuations in place in #LakeSilverwood (pic via @reynadope) pic.twitter.com/KCPPMtkbMR — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) July 4, 2017

#SilverFire: Hwy 138 is closed between OldMillRd and the state park in support of firefighting operations. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 4, 2017

Refresh this page for updates.