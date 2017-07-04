4 Family Members Wounded In Anaheim Stabbing Attack

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Four people were wounded in a stabbing attack in Anaheim Tuesday that may have stemmed from a family dispute, police said.
A suspect was in custody, Anaheim police reported on Twitter.
The attack involving a suspect armed with knives occurred before in the 100 block of West Bluebell Avenue before 11:30 a.m., police said. Officers and Anaheim firefighters responded to find all of the victims with critical stab wounds.
The attack was halted by a neighbor who struck the suspect with a baseball bat, police said.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gino Fuentes.
The victims were identified as family members — two females aged 66 and 48 and two males aged 55 and 24.
One Comment
curious, how is is the minority doing and how soon will you put it back in our neightboods?