4 Family Members Wounded In Anaheim Stabbing Attack

Filed Under: Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Four people were wounded in a stabbing attack in Anaheim Tuesday that may have stemmed from a family dispute, police said.

A suspect was in custody, Anaheim police reported on Twitter.

The attack involving a suspect armed with knives occurred before in the 100 block of West Bluebell Avenue before 11:30 a.m., police said. Officers and Anaheim firefighters responded to find all of the victims with critical stab wounds.

The attack was halted by a neighbor who struck the suspect with a baseball bat, police said.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gino Fuentes.

The victims were identified as family members — two females aged 66 and 48 and two males aged 55 and 24.

Comments

One Comment

  1. billgjohnson says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    curious, how is is the minority doing and how soon will you put it back in our neightboods?

    Reply | Report comment |

