SpaceX’s First-Ever Reused Dragon Capsule Successfully Returns To Earth From Mission

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — SpaceX’s first-ever reused Dragon capsule successfully returned from a supply mission to the International Space Station Monday, splashing safely down in the Pacific Ocean.

After being released by the space station’s robotic arm, the capsule completed a 5½-hour journey back to Earth carrying 4,100 pounds of precious cargo.

The Dragon hit the water off the California coast shortly after 5 a.m., according to the aerospace company based in Hawthorne.

Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed—completing first re-flight of a commercial spacecraft to and from the @Space_Station. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 3, 2017

The spaceship was launched into orbit in early June and spent 28 days docked to the International Space Station, delivering several thousand pounds of scientific experiments and equipment.

The mission marked the first re-flight of a Dragon capsule that had already flown to space once before. The capsule previously flew a mission in September-October 2014.

Later at 5:35 p.m. on Monday, SpaceX planned to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver a commercial communications satellite, Intelsat 35e, into orbit.

But just 10 seconds before launch, the takeoff was scrubbed. It was the second delay in the mission.

Standing down today due to a violation of abort criteria, vehicle/payload in good health, next launch opportunity tomorrow, July 4th! — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 4, 2017

Scientists will try again Tuesday.

The launch was first scheduled for Sunday night but was postponed for a computer issue.