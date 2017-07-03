Magnitude-3.2 Quake Rumbles Across Riverside County

July 3, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Earthquake, Loma Linda, mission viejo, Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A minor earthquake shook Riverside County Monday morning and was felt as far south as Mission Viejo.

The magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck at 10:15 a.m., about 2.5 miles southwest of Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt across western Riverside County, and as far south as Mission Viejo, according to the USGS.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch