Magnitude-3.2 Quake Rumbles Across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A minor earthquake shook Riverside County Monday morning and was felt as far south as Mission Viejo.
The magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck at 10:15 a.m., about 2.5 miles southwest of Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was felt across western Riverside County, and as far south as Mission Viejo, according to the USGS.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
